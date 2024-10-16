Source: Nduna sent back to remand prison –Newsday Zimbabwe

FORMER Zanu PF Chegutu West lawmaker Dexter Nduna was yesterday further remanded in custody on charges of illegally collecting vehicle parking fees from motorists.

Nduna, the chairperson of the ruling party’s resource and mobilisation committee, was remanded to October 29.

He appeared at Chegutu Magistrates Court represented by Unite Saizi of Saizi Law Chambers.

In remanding Nduna in custody, magistrate Amanda Chamisa said he was likely to interfere with State witnesses.

“The State has a strong case against the accused person,” the magistrate said.

Nduna is facing fraud charges.

Prosecutor Tafadzwa Vhore said the accused person misrepresented to motorists that a company linked to him, Team Chapter, was now in charge of collecting vehicle parking fees.

The prosecution alleged that Nduna misrepresented to motorists that his company was collecting parking fees on behalf of Chegutu Municipality.