Nduna sent back to remand prison

0

Source: Nduna sent back to remand prison –Newsday Zimbabwe

FORMER Zanu PF Chegutu West lawmaker Dexter Nduna

FORMER Zanu PF Chegutu West lawmaker Dexter Nduna was yesterday further remanded in custody on charges of illegally collecting vehicle parking fees from motorists.

Nduna, the chairperson of the ruling party’s resource and mobilisation committee, was remanded to October 29.

 

He appeared at Chegutu Magistrates Court represented by Unite Saizi of Saizi Law Chambers.

In remanding Nduna in custody, magistrate Amanda Chamisa said he was likely to interfere with State witnesses.

“The State has a strong case against the accused person,” the magistrate said.

Nduna is facing fraud charges.

Prosecutor Tafadzwa Vhore said the accused person misrepresented to motorists that a company linked to him, Team Chapter, was now in charge of collecting vehicle parking fees.

The prosecution alleged that Nduna misrepresented to motorists that his company was collecting parking fees on behalf of Chegutu Municipality.

Related posts:

  1. Paranoid Mnangagwa orders reopening of White City bomb probe
  2. Top Zanu PF official in trouble for stealing company’s timber 
  3. Court orders return of Lamborghini, trucks seized by ZACC from ex-MP Wadyajena 
  4. “Dexter Nduna Did Not Graduate… Anyone Can Buy And Wear A Gown”
  5. Zanu PF bigwig fingered in gold ore theft 
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *