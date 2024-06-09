Nearly 11 000 touts, mushikashika drivers arrested 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

Crime Reporter

The ongoing operation against touts and mushikashikas launched two week ago after violence erupted at a Mutare bus rank has now seen arrests of 2 611 touts and 8 355 mushikashika drivers countrywide.

Offences by some of those arrested have been considered sufficiently serious to warrant court appearances rather than just admission of guilt fines.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said on Wednesday another 239 touts were arrested bringing the total to 2 611 and 796 mushikashika drivers were arrested, bringing that total of 8 355. He said Operation “No to mushikashika and touts” is continuing.

Recently, bus operator Esau Mupfumi, arrested after the violent clashes involving touts at the Mutare bus ranks, appeared in court and was remanded on bail of US$1 000 to June 18 .

According to the State’s case, Mupfumi’s senior rank marshal, Farai Chitsa, was allegedly attacked by rank marshals from other bus companies including Mukumba Brothers on May 20, and the bus operator allegedly asked them to retaliate.

On May 23, a group of Mupfumi’s rank marshals allegedly drove to Harare Old Rank in Mutare in two commuter omnibuses and attacked marshals from other companies with machetes, sjamboks, sticks and knives.

One of the commuter omnibuses, a Toyota Hiace, registration number AFB2518, was being driven by Michael Chinogara.

The other commuter omnibus, a Toyota Quantum belonging to Mupfumi, was being driven by his worker, only known as Ndemera.

The Mupfumi Buses rank marshals allegedly disembarked and attacked marshals belonging to other bus companies.

Police officers fired warning shots to disperse the crowd, and seven marshals were arrested. Machetes and stones were recovered from the commuter omnibus.

The next day, Mupfumi’s marshals clashed with marshals from other companies at Murahwa People’s Green Market in Sakubva and when police officers arrived, they allegedly fled to the company’s garage.

Eleven marshals were arrested at Mupfumi’s garage.