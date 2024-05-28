Source: Neville to spend more time in remand prison –Newsday Zimbabwe

Neville’s bail ruling was postponed on Friday last week after the State and the court cited internet problems.

High Court judge Justice Esther Muremba has recused herself in Neville Mutsvangwa’s bail hearing citing personal reasons for the decision.

Neville is Women Affairs minister Monica and Zanu PF national spokesperson Christopher’s son.

He was arrested recently for allegedly violating the Exchange Control Act.

He is also facing a separate charge of contravening the Postal and Telecommunications Act after he was allegedly found in possession of StarLink equipment.

Justice Muremba referred the record to the Registrar of High Court for judge allocation.

However, this is the second postponement of the matter within five days.

Neville, who is being charged together with Simbarashe Tichingana and Ellis Majachani, was denied bail by Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

The State is alleging that between January 1, 2019 and May 8, 2024, the three formed Mumba Money Transfer Services without a licence, in violation of the Bank Use Promotion and Suppression of Money Laundering Act and Exchange Control Act.

They advertised on the internet directing clients to their offices in Harare.

The trio allegedly employed a combination of electronic funds transfers and physical cash exchanges for their unlawful transactions, leveraging on foreign bank accounts to obfuscate their activities.

The police, during investigations, recovered four smartphones, 45 SIM cards, four computers, one point-of-sale machine, 28 debit cards (including 15 Visa cards issued by foreign banks), three money counters, a register of transactions and US$3 890 cash.