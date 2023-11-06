New Attorney General Virginia Mabhiza sworn in 

0

Source: New Attorney General Virginia Mabhiza sworn in | ZBC NEWS

Story by Reuben Barwe, Chief Correspondent

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has sworn in the new Attorney General, Mrs Virginia Mabhiza at the State House in Harare today.

Mrs Mabhiza, who is a judicial member and also a legal adviser to the cabinet, is the first woman to take that office after working in the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs for over ten years as permanent secretary.

Speaking to journalists, Mrs Mabhiza said she is happy to take the office, adding that she will discharge her duties diligently.

President Mnangagwa also swore in three members of the Gender Commission, who are Mr Walter Mufuka, Mr Tigu Katsande and Ms Angeline Vhere.

The three come into the commission to fill in gaps left by other members following their resignation.

The commission is chaired by Mrs Margaret Mukahanana Sangarwe.

Related posts:

  1. Virginia Mabhiza Appointed Attorney-General
  2. NGO bemoans PWDs neglect 
  3. A month behind bars for ‘insulting’ ED 
  4. Inside supermarkets, tuckshops war
  5. Zimbabwe struggles to contain spread of cholera outbreak 
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *