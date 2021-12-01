COVID 19 LIVE UPDATES BY JOINT MINISTRIES ON TUESDAY THESE MEASURES WILL BE EFFECTED DUE TO COVID-19 VARIANT CAUTION

Source: New Covid-19 measures announced by minister of health – The Zimbabwean

New measures announced by minister of health are as follows:

1. Mandatory masking

2. No entry in any government building without a vaccination card ( Markets are government buildings under local government).

3. No entry entry in bar, Nightclub without proof of vaccination card.

4. Buses to only load to 50% capacity.

5. Churches to congregate only for 1 hour

6. Bars to open only for 4 days (Wednesday to Saturday) for only 2hours (18:00-20:00hrs).

7. No Journalist will be allowed to cover a function without proof of vaccination.

8. Aggressive Vaccination to commence on Tuesday and markets as well as Malls to be used in order to meet 2 Million people vaccinated by 31st December 2021.

9.No civil servant will be allowed to go to work without proof of vaccination.

10.New measures to be announced as the new information emerge.