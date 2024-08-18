Source: New cup for women’s football unveiled | The Sunday Mail

Bruce Chikuni

A cup competition for the 16 women’s premiership teams named the Heart Cup, sponsored by Walter Magaya, was unveiled on Friday at a function where the draw was held.

The cup’s first round will start next month.

The cup was unveiled together with Walter Magaya’s Heart Group of Companies’ US$320 000 sponsorship package for the entire women’s game.

During the draw, Black Rhinos was paired with Mutare City, Faith Drive will play Chapungu, Herentals will take on Conduit, while Correctional Queens will battle it out against Highlanders Royals.

Harare City plays MSU, Platinum Royals will come against Sheasham, Maningi will play against ZRP Queens and Black Mambas will take on Hope Academy.

The teams play under the Zimbabwe Women’s Football League (ZWFL), which has been struggling to attract sponsorship.

This resulted in women’s clubs battling to stay afloat and have been playing in an unbranded league.

As part of the sponsorship deal from Magaya, the women’s top-flight will now be called the Heart League.

During the glitzy dinner and gala on Friday, the Heart Group of companies handed over two sets of playing kits to each of the 16 women’s premiership clubs.

ZIFA chief executive officer Yvonne Mapika Manwa said the gesture would inspire more girls to play football, and in the process take them away from the threats of various social vices and early marriages.

“Your unwavering support for women’s football is a testament to your commitment to the development of our sport and the empowerment of women in Zimbabwe,” Manwa said.

“We are losing young girls with potential to early marriages and drugs because there has not been anything much for the girl child to benefit from playing soccer, but such a gesture will drive others to see the bigger picture.

“This sponsorship doesn’t only make women’s football a better league but it also impacts their way of living as they can now afford to make ends meet.”

SRC director-general Eltah Nengomasha urged other players in the corporate sector to emulate the Heart Group and support the country’s sport.

Heart Cup draw

Black Rhinos vs Mutare City

Faith Drive vs Chapungu

Herentals vs Conduit

Correctional Queens vs

Highlanders Royals

Harare City vs MSU

Platinum Royals vs Sheasham

Maningi vs ZRP Queens

Black Mambas vs Hope Academy