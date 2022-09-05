Source: New hospital to help war veterans, PWDs | The Herald

Cde Muduvuri

Mashonaland West Bureau

MORE people continue to embrace President Mnangagwa’s call to build their own country, with a private healthcare facility that will offer free medication to the disabled and war veterans now being built in Kadoma.

The 1 540-bed hospital, the brainchild of Kadoma businessman and Zanu PF member Cde Jimayi Muduvuri, opened its doors to the public recently, but is expected to be officially opened by national leadership next year.

The Muduvuri Pan-African Referral Hospital opened its doors to the public on August 28, with two-fully equipped wards with 66 beds commissioned.

It is expected to have specialist doctors and state-of-the-art technology to deal with many ailments including cancer and kidney failure.

In a recent interview, Cde Muduvuri said he mooted the idea to help the disabled, war veterans, detainees and collaborators, with free health care.

“I am a disabled person, but I can walk and do my business because I was helped.

“This hospital will provide free assistance to anyone who is disabled. War veterans, collaborators and detainees are also going to be beneficiaries of this hospital because they sacrificed their lives for us to be what we are today,” he said.

Cde Muduvuri received healthcare services in South Africa from 2007 to 2018 and paid a fortune.

He named the facility Muduvuri Pan-African Referral Hospital to help promote the togetherness within Africa, especially considering that the healthcare centre is open to everyone despite nationality.

“We are here because of our forefathers who sacrificed their lives for us to be who we are. Pan-Africanists like Cde Kwame Nkrumah, Cde Oliver Tambo, Cde Robert Mugabe, Cde Sally Mugabe, Cde Josiah Tongogara, Cde Nelson Mandela, Cde Julius Nyerere and Cde Kenneth Kaunda, among others, played a pivotal role and we have to thank them,” he added.

Cde Muduvuri castigated recent sentiments passed by South African Member of the Executive Council Dr Phophi Ramathuba who criticised a Zimbabwean woman for seeking health care services in Limpopo Province.

Despite the illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the West, the Government together with its citizens were forging ahead with developmental projects in the journey towards attainment of Vision 2030 of an upper middle income society.

Mashonaland West provincial medical director, Dr Gift Masoja, praised the construction of the Muduvuri Pan-African Referral Hospital saying it would help reduce the burden on Government institutions.

He said the efforts by Cde Muduvuri and other private providers, particularly the churches, in setting up healthcare centres were commendable.

Senior Zanu PF members including National Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha, Secretary for Health Dr David Parirenyatwa and Secretary for war veterans Cde Douglas Mahiya, recently visited the hospital and challenged Zimbabweans to emulate Cde Muduvuri.

The hospital is expected to be completed next year.