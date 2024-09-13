Source: New level of commitment from NACZ –Newsday Zimbabwe

In season 1 of Wura, viewers were introduced to the powerful yet ruthless Wura-Amoo Adeleke, the unyielding chief executive officer of Frontline Gold Mine.

SHOWMAX has released the trailer for the third and final season of its Nigerian original telenovela, Wura, which premieres on September 23 with two new episodes each week.

In season 1 of Wura, viewers were introduced to the powerful yet ruthless Wura-Amoo Adeleke, the unyielding chief executive officer of Frontline Gold Mine.

As she navigates the challenges of leading her mining empire in Iperindo, Osun State, Wura stops at nothing to protect her legacy, often crossing ethical lines and making enemies along the way.

The gripping narrative unfolded in season 2 around her complex relationships, particularly with her family and the dark secrets that threatened to unravel her carefully constructed world.

With dramatic twists and intense confrontations, the first two seasons captivated audiences by revealing the lengths Wura would go to maintain her power, setting the stage for an even more explosive third season.

In the trailer for season 3, the award-winning drama returns with thrilling plotlines, plunging viewers into the gripping world of Wura, where power, betrayal and dark secrets collide in the most thrilling series finale yet.

The story continues with all Iperindo buzzing in preparation for Tumi and Jeje’s wedding. However, unforeseen circumstances arise, threatening their union, including ghosts from both their pasts.

Wura’s carefully constructed empire begins to crumble, as her enemies are fast closing in and ready to strike.

Showrunner Rogers Ofime said the finale was packed with compelling plots and intricate character developments that would leave fans in awe.

“The entire production team has given its all and I can confidently say that this season will deliver breathtaking performances that will linger in the minds of viewers long after the credits roll,” Ofime said.

“The upcoming episodes promise to deliver more drama, suspense and unexpected twists that fans have come to love.”

Ofime said season 3 would continue to showcase the outstanding performances of Scarlet Gomez, Yomi Fash-Lanso, Martha Ehinome, Ray Adeka, Ego Ihenacho, Lanre Adediwura, Iremide Adeoye, Modesinuola Ogundiwin, Toluwani George and other talented cast members.

Since its premiere in 2023, the series has ranked as the most-watched title on Showmax in Nigeria with a devoted cult following.

It also charted in Ghana and Kenya.

Wura continues to receive industry nods, having scooped nominations for the lead actress, Scarlet Gomez, in 2023 for Best Actress in a Drama, Movie or TV Series at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) and for Acting at the 17th edition of The Future Awards Africa Awards.

At the 2024 AMVCAs, the title was nominated in the Best Writing TV Series and Best Scripted Series categories, while it won Best Web Series at the 2024 Gage Awards.