Source: New magistrates sworn-in | The Herald

Chief Magistrate Mr Munamato Mutevedzi (seated) poses for a photograph with new magistrates (from left) Blessing Tsingano, Caroline Matanga, Talent Mutasa and Busani Sibanda after their swearing-in ceremony at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts yesterday. — Picture : Justin Mutenda

Herald Reporter

Four magistrates were sworn in yesterday at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts, in a development expected to help in clearing the backlog of cases.

Chief Magistrate Mr Munamato Mutevedzi presided over the brief ceremony which was attended by judicial officers and members from the legal fraternity.

In an interview after the swearing-in ceremony, Mr Mutevedzi said they would continue to push for more magistrates to preside over criminal and civil cases.

“We are happy with the number of magistrates at the lower tier, but we need more regional magistrates. We envisage that the number of regional magistrates will increase so that we will not be saddled by a backlog of cases,” said Mr Mutevedzi.

He said while they were generally happy with the number of magistrates to preside over cases, they were keen to improve on their output.

“What we are concerned about is the Judiciary output. We want improved Judiciary output both in terms of the judgment and sentence. The idea is that they must give a reasoned judgment. We will continue to organise several training workshop to train them so that they keep abreast with modern judicial trends and jurisprudence,” said Mr Mutevedzi.

The newly-sworn-in magistrates are Mr Busani Sibanda, Mr Blessing Tsingano, Ms Talent Mutasa and Ms Caroline Matanga.

Ms Matanga was born in Harare on January 16, 1987.

She did her primary education at Alfred Beit Primary School in Harare before proceeding to St Dominics Secondary School, Chishawasha, and St Ignatius College Chishawasha for Ordinary and Advanced Level.

She enrolled for a Bachelor of Laws Degree at the University of Fort Hare, South Africa, between 2007 and 2010.

Ms Matanga once worked as a Public Prosecutor before serving as a Judge’s Assistant.

Mr Tsingano was born in Harare on April 22, 1982 and went to Glen View Primary School and Churchill High School.

He holds a Bachelor of Laws Degree from the Midlands State University, and once served as a Judge’s Clerk. Mr Sibanda was born in Filabusi on November 12, 1973 and holds a Bachelor of Laws Degree.

Ms Mutasa was born in Masvingo on February 12, 1995.

She holds a Bachelor of Laws Honours Degree from the University of Zimbabwe.

She once worked in the secretariat of the Judicial Service Commission before being appointed magistrate.