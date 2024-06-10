New school expected to have positive impact on community 

Source: The Chronicle – Breaking news

Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Owen Ncube leads the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of Safago Primary School in Shurugwi

Patrick Chitumba, patrickchitumba@chronicle.co.zw

A NEW era has begun for Shurugwi District in the Midlands province as the construction of a new primary school is set to commence following the donation of 20 000 bricks and 600 bags of cement by a Chinese company operating in the area.

The donation demonstrates Ladville Investments’ commitment to community development.

The new school is expected to have a positive impact on the community, providing a conducive learning environment for learners and contributing to the growth and development of Shurugwi District.

Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Owen Ncube recently led the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of the new school, Safago Primary School, at Safago Farm in Shurugwi.

Addressing community members and Government officials after the ground breaking ceremony, Minister Ncube said the Second Republic is leaving no one and no place behind in all spheres of the economy.

“It is heart-warming for me to address you on this auspicious occasion of the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of Safago Primary School and the official handover of 600 bags of cement and 20 000 bricks donated by our all-weather Chinese friends through Ladville Investments here at Safago Farm Grounds, Shurugwi District,” he said.

Minister Ncube expressed gratitude to Ladville Investments for their generous donation of cement and bricks towards the construction of the primary school.

“I urge other mining companies in the Midlands Province represented here today to emulate the commendable Corporate Social Responsibility programmes exhibited by Ladville that support the empowerment of local communities in line with the Devolution and Decentralisation agenda,” he said.

Minister Ncube said the new school will reduce the long distances learners from Ward 17 travel to Guinea Fowl Primary School.

“I have been reliably informed that the company further supported the community through the drilling of boreholes at Maryville Farm and at the new school site. In addition, Ladville Investments is complementing the Second Republic and Tongogara RDC’s efforts in providing and maintaining infrastructure such as roads,” he said.

Minister Ncube urged the private sector to take a leading role in building the economy as the country gravitates towards an empowered and prosperous upper-middle-income society earlier than 2030.

He described the ground breaking ceremony as a testimony of the beneficial co-operation between Zimbabwe and the People’s Republic of China which he said dates back to the country’s liberation struggle.

“Zimbabwe-China relations have been upgraded to the comprehensive strategic partnership under the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa to cover tourism, trade and investment among several other key portfolios,” he said.

Minister Ncube said the Midlands Province is richly endowed with abundant mineral deposits as it lies along the mineral-rich Great Dyke which is expected to contribute significantly to the US$12 billion mining economy by 2025.

He said the Great Dyke has attracted mining giants, small-scale miners and artisanal miners which calls for adherence to mining regulations and procedures.

“Despite the numerous benefits from investments in mining that include employment creation, technology transfer and GDP growth, we still have an elephant in the room in terms of environmental protection, provision of social amenities in mining areas, and failure to comply with local authorities’ by-laws on payment of levies and taxes,” he said.

The ability to provide quality and affordable services by local authorities as mandated by the Rural District Council Act, Urban Councils Act and other pieces of legislation, he said, partly lies on their level of revenue generation and collection.

“I therefore, urge all corporates including mining companies in the Midlands Province to fulfil their tax obligations in a transparent and accountable manner as this is the basis upon which roads are maintained, refuse collected and clean water provided. I also implore sustainable mining that recognises the need to protect our environment. Land reclamation should be pursued as contained in Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Certificates issued by the Environmental Management Authority (EMA),” he said.

Minister Ncube said the most important asset at a workplace is the worker whose welfare should be taken care of, both at the workplace and where they live.

He said ablution facilities and other recreational amenities in mining communities should be addressed in line with the Second Republic’s standards of an upper-middle-income society.