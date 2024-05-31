New species of sauropodomorph dinosaur from Zimbabwe reveals Africa’s hidden heritage 

A 210-million-year-old dinosaur leg uncovered in Zimbabwe might be the tip of the iceberg for new fossil discoveries in the region.

Found on the shores of Spurwing Island in Lake Kariba, Musankwa sanyatiensis may not look like much. It’s far from complete, preserving only the thigh, shin and ankle bones, and missing many of the characteristics that could reveal more about this dinosaur’s life.

However, its very existence suggests that rich fossil beds in South Africa might extend further north than expected. This could mean that there are many more African dinosaurs just waiting to be discovered.

Dr Kimi Chapelle, a co-author of the research from Stony Brook University, says that this is because fewer people have historically looked for dinosaurs in the region.

“African dinosaur fossils are underrepresented as a result of undersampling compared to other areas of the world,” Kimi says. “As a result, Musankwa sanyantiensis is the first dinosaur of its kind from Zimbabwe, and just the fourth dinosaur species ever found in the whole country.”

“It highlights just how much potential the region has for further palaeontological discoveries.”

The Natural History Museum’s Professor Paul Barrett, the study’s lead author, adds that Zimbabwe could be “a potential gold mine” for researchers looking to investigate the diversification of the dinosaurs.

“This species is pretty old, dating back to the Late Triassic when the dinosaurs were getting larger and starting to dominate ecosystems,” Paul says. “This is the time when they began to become more diverse and spread around the world, making it an important era to investigate.”

The paper was published in the journal Acta Palaeontologica Polonica.