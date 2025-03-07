New suburb to be commissioned soon

Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe (right) and Dr Philip Chiyangwa, Chairman of the Nyore Nyore Housing Scheme speak to the media at the project site recently.

Freeman Razemba-Senior Reporter

PLANS to commission the Tantallon Estates housing scheme, also known as the Nyore Nyore Housing Scheme in Manyame, are now at an advanced stage as the contractor, Bitumen World, finalises road construction in the area.

This project, launched by Pinnacle Properties, seeks to support the Second Republic’s goal of providing affordable shelter for all citizens.

Once successfully launched in Mashonaland East, the scheme is set to expand to other provinces across the country.

A media tour of the site yesterday revealed that Bitumen World is currently surfacing all the roads in Manyame District. Engineer Munyaradzi Meki, a senior site agent for Bitumen World, confirmed that they are on track to complete road construction ahead of schedule.

“So far, we have constructed 6,9 kilometres of road and aim to finish by the end of March. We are priming the roads now and will start servicing in two days due to clear weather,” he said.

Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Daniel Garwe, recently led a tour of the Nyore Nyore Housing stands, highlighting the collaboration between the Government and Pinnacle Property Holdings Ltd.

Bitumen World is tasked with constructing essential infrastructure, including roads and drainage systems, ensuring compliance with regulations before any stands are sold or buildings erected.

Minister Garwe confirmed that the project will soon be commissioned by President Mnangagwa, detailing an agreement for the Government to purchase 20 000 stands for civil servants.

He emphasised the importance of collaboration between Government engineers and Bitumen World.

Dr Philip Chiyangwa, Chairman of the Nyore Nyore Housing Scheme, reiterated the project’s vision, reaffirming the Second Republic’s commitment to improving lives through housing. The initiative aims to provide 250 000 units, including stands, flats, and business centres, with opportunities for the public, beyond civil servants, to apply for housing.

This initiative is poised to significantly enhance housing availability in the country, aligning with national development goals.