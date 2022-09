Source: New Turkey Ambassador Meets Speaker | The Herald

Ambassador Kasnakli Vesterdern met Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The new Turkey ambassador to Zimbabwe Mrs Berna Kasnakli Vesterdern has met Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda where she emphasised strengthening of ties between the two countries.

Mrs Vesterdern presented her credentials to President Mnangagwa a fortnight ago.

Mrs Vesterdern thanked Advocate Mudenda for meeting her as she begins her official duties.