New US$3,6m NatPharm boost for healthcare 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

The National Pharmaceutical Company (NatPharm) warehouse in Masvingo that was officially opened last Friday

Trust Freddy, Herald Correspondent

THE new US$3,6 million NatPharm Masvingo medical warehouse, which is set to serve almost 250 health institutions in the province, was officially commissioned last Friday as the Second Republic moves to decentralise key health infrastructure for the achievement of universal access to healthcare.

The medical warehouse was constructed by Government with support from Global Fund, through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Officially commissioning the warehouse, Health and Child Care Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora, who was represented by his deputy Sleiman Kwidini, said the NatPharm Masvingo Warehouse was a crucial asset that would address historical challenges in healthcare logistics, including supply chain inefficiencies and distribution inequities.

“With this facility, we are taking concrete steps towards eliminating the disparities that have previously affected our healthcare system,” said Dr Mombeshora.

“This warehouse will ensure that every corner of Masvingo, and indeed the broader region, benefits from improved access to medical supplies.”

The development comes as efforts are underway to renovate the Harare old warehouse and upgrade the Chinhoyi, Gweru and Bulawayo warehouses with modern heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems and solar installations.

Despite numerous challenges, Dr Mombeshora said the country’s health sector had demonstrated remarkable resilience under the visionary leadership of President Mnangagwa.

The successful completion of the project underscored the importance of multi-sectoral collaboration.

The project reflected the joint efforts of Government agencies, the private sector, international partners and local communities, he said.

Built at a cost of US$ 3 667 724,51, the newly constructed 2 460 square metre warehouse, featuring 2 988 pallet spaces is expected to play a crucial role in the fight against HIV, TB, malaria and other diseases.

UNDP also supported the warehouse through the installation of a 201kW solar system at a cost of US$321 713 and provision of storage and handling equipment at a cost of US$819 170.

In the next two weeks, UNDP will replace the current gel batteries for the system with lithium batteries to improve the system’s efficiency.

UNDP resident representative Dr Ayodele Odusola pledged to continue supporting Government health investment.

“As is our mandate, we will continue to prioritise and encourage national ownership in implementing priority areas of the national action plans for pharmaceutical and laboratory supply chain strengthening and remain eager to continue to complement Government efforts and strengthen partnerships with all national actors, technical and development partners in the supply chain management ecosystem, led by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, NatPharm, and other actors,” said Dr Odusola.

Since 2014, UNDP has worked alongside the Global Fund to invest nearly US$30 million in warehousing and storage improvements across Zimbabwe.

Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira, who was represented by Permanent Secretary for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Dr Addmore Pazvakavambwa, said: “With this state-of-the-art facility, we are poised to significantly improve our distribution networks, reduce delays, and ultimately, ensure that our healthcare workers have timely access to the medicines and supplies they need to provide the highest quality of care to our communities.”