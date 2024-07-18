Source: New USA Ambassador to Zimbabwe Says America Committed in Helping Zimbabwe’s Democratic Transformation

New United States ambassador to Zimbabwe Pamela Marie Tremont with President Emmerson Mnangagwa Tobias Mudzungwa HARARE – The new United States ambassador to Zimbabwe Pamela Marie Tremont says America is committed in helping Zimbabweans in having a government of the people. Speaking in Harare on Wednesday after handing over her credentials to President Emmerson Mnangagwa