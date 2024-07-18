Source: New USA Ambassador to Zimbabwe Says America Committed in Helping Zimbabwe’s Democratic Transformation
HARARE – The new United States ambassador to Zimbabwe Pamela Marie Tremont says America is committed in helping Zimbabweans in having a government of the people.
Speaking in Harare on Wednesday after handing over her credentials to President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House, Ambassador Tremont said USA will continue supporting Zimbabweans despite strained relations between the two nations.
She said, “We discussed ways that we can employ to improve the relationship between the U.S and Zimbabwe. Our goal here in Zimbabwe, which is my goal too, is to continue supporting Zimbabweans as they build a more democratic and prosperous future so that Zimbabwe can be democratic and self-reliant, and with whom we can partner as we confront global challenges around the world.”
She told reporters that USA has been assisting Zimbabwe over the years in various fields and would soon unveil a drought relief package for the southern African country currently hit by an El Nino-induced dry spell that has resulted in severe food shortages. Zimbabwe has appealed for foreign aid amounting to US$2 billion with almost 10 million citizens in need of food relief.
Ambassador Tremont said, “I also informed President Mnangagwa that in the coming days we shall be making an announcement about more food security for the Zimbabwean people. Our commitment to Zimbabwe has been longstanding as we have contributed US$5 billion to the Zimbabwean people since independence in health, de-mining, entrepreneurship, agriculture and other economic prosperity initiatives. We’re happy to continue that and we will always be a reliable and consistent partner to Zimbabwe.”
She also promised to deepen relations with Harare, sentiments that were received with skepticism by the Zimbabwean government, which has voiced concern on targeted sanctions imposed on some ruling party officials for alleged election rigging, corruption and human rights violations. The USA recently imposed targeted on Mnangagwa and his inner circle over alleged rampant corruption and electoral fraud.
Ambassador Tremont further expressed concern over the shooting of former President Donald Trump at a rally at the weekend in Pennsylvania while addressing a presidential election campaign rally.
She said, “I also thanked President Mnangagwa for the condolences he sent to President Biden after Saturday’s shooting which resulted in the injury of former President Trump and the death of a man who was protecting his family. I appreciated those condolences and we agreed that political violence is abhorrent and doesn’t belong in the US or any other country.”
Reacting to Ambassador Tremont’s remarks that USA will assist Zimbabwe in its democratic transformation, Zimbabwe’s Information Secretary Nick Mangwana said only local people can design their political destiny.
