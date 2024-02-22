Ngezi to unleash Chirinda on Dynamos 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

OBRIEL Chirinda is at the centre of a tug-of-war of some sort with Dynamos accusing him of conning them after he allegedly signed a contract with them last year only for him to be unveiled as a Ngezi Platinum Stars player this year.

The former Bulawayo Chiefs forward has already penned a two-year deal with the Mhondoro club and DeMbare has been grumbling over what they are calling double-dealing by the Warriors player.

They have already written to the Premier Soccer League, complaining about the matter.

But Ngezi Platinum Stars, who practiced due diligence before landing the prized asset, are not a concerned lot as they are set to unleash Chirinda on Dynamos when the two teams clash in the season-opening Castle Challenge Cup at Baobab on Saturday. The champions will attempt to capture their first silverware this year by beating DeMbare, who are still smarting from the heavy blow of losing out on Khama Billiat’s signature to Yadah Stars when they looked likely to be the destination for the former Warriors talisman.

Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Takesure Chiragwi said Chirinda is a senior player and should be experienced enough to handle some negative talks around his name and be able to deliver in the field of play.

“I am not privy to what exactly is being said or written about him and I will not comment on it obviously for my lack of knowledge on the subject,” said Chiragwi.

“But what I know is that Chirinda is a senior and very experienced player. He can’t be held back by anything when it comes to delivering the goods.

“We are going to play him in the match against Dynamos on Saturday. He is fit and ready to do his job which we took him for. I know he is very ready to play in that match.”

Chiragwi said the game is a blessing for his team ahead of the start of the 2024 Premiership season.

“Yes, this match is a huge blessing for us as a club. We will get to gauge our strengths and weaknesses in a highly competitive encounter before the Premiership games come.

“We have been training as a team for the past weeks, integrating the new players and trying to play as a team.

“All that will be put to the test on Saturday when we play Dynamos in this crucial match which we want to win.

“Of course, Dynamos managed to beat us 2-0 in the final of the Chibuku Super Cup last year at the same venue but we can’t read much into that. We are going all out in search of a win because we know how important it is to win trophies as a team.

“Dynamos is a very good team and they can play very well. We are aware of that but look, we also have a very good team capable of competing. So on Saturday, I am anticipating a very competitive game which we want to win.”

Chiragwi has several new faces on his side besides Chirinda.

They have brought in Richard Hachiro from Chicken Inn, former ZPC Kariba striker Moses Demera as well and Talent Chamboko who was formerly with Manica Diamonds.

They have also taken aboard former FC Platinum forward Never Tigere who spent the past three years playing for Azam in the Tanzanian top-flight.

“I believe these new players are at Baobab to do their work. So far, they have been impressive and the way they have been training tells a good story of players with ambition,” Chiragwi said.

“We will get to see how they play on Saturday but so far so good in terms of their willingness to give what they have.”