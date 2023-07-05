Source: NGO pledges to pay fees for Bulawayo girls – The Southern Eye

(FROM LEFT) Lloyd Shain Chikowo and Lloyd Shain Trust Fund sponsor Mthabisi Moyo during the launch of the organisation and handover of food hampers to 200 families, including the elderly, in Bulawayo

A BULAWAYO-BASED non-governmental organisation (NGO), the Lloyd Shain Trust Fund (LSTF), has pledged to assist less-privileged girls in ward 25 by paying their school fees.

The NGO is also seeking to assist the youth in the ward to find jobs in an effort to curb drug and substance abuse and teenage pregnancies in the community.

This was revealed on Sunday during the launch of the organisation and donation of food hampers to 200 families including the elderly.

LSTF founder Lloyd Shain Chikowo said his dream is to better the lives of Nketa residents.

“This is not because I have more than enough or I can afford more but rather it is because of the calling or the burden I have towards giving someone next to me a reason to smile in whatever way possible, big or small.”

Chikowo said he had always been preoccupied with the plight of teenagers and youth who are wasting their lives on drug and substance abuse.

“Changing lives, building dreams and entrusting visions has always been my drive, especially for young people striving for success through their intellectual gifts or God-given talents,” he said.

Chikowo said children who fail to attend school see their dreams dying.

“This pains me because instead of continuing with school, their dream becomes a pipe dream, hence they start to find solace in drugs and engaging in alcohol and substance abuse which leads to unwanted pregnancies for girls.”

Ward 25 councillor Mzamo Dube said some adults were involved in the distribution of illegal drugs.

“The parents are the ones selling the drugs to our children. Parents are the ones that do not wish the youths and teenagers well by selling the drugs, they are the ones responsible for the cheap drugs that are being consumed by our children,” he said.

His ward 24 counterpart Arnold Batirai pledged to assist the trust by paying school fees for 100 pupils for a term.