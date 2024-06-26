Source: Njanike unveils Roots and Revival fashion collection –Newsday Zimbabwe

A model showcasing Njanike’s designs

UNITED KINGDOM-BASED Zimbabwean fashion designer and co-founder of Rico Couture, Coleen Tafadzwa Njanike, has unveiled her latest collection, Roots and Revival, which blends Zimbabwean culture with modern fashion.

The collection showcases Njanike’s skill and creativity in merging traditional elements with contemporary styles proving her significant impact in the fashion world.

Also, the collection exhibits Njanike’s design’s cultural authenticity that has an appeal beyond Zimbabwe, an element that has received endorsement from fashion critics.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style yesterday, Njanike said the collection, which has garnered international attention, was inspired by Zimbabwean cultural motifs, made from vibrant Batik prints and locally sourced Adire fabrics.

“Each piece in the Roots and Revival collection tells a unique story. Flowing dresses draw inspiration from Shona traditional attire, while structured jackets reflect Ndebele beadwork patterns,” she said, adding that the mix of old and new created garments that were both nostalgic and innovative.

Commercially, the fashion entrepreneur is delighted that the collection has been a hit.

“There has been a noticeable increase in sales since the recent launch of Roots and Revival, with many pieces being worn by celebrities and influencers,” she noted.

“I believe this popularity shows the collection’s wide appeal and my ability to connect with a diverse audience.”

While Njanike draws inspiration from a variety of sources such as cultural influences, nature, art and everyday life experiences, her strength lies in her ability to blend African aesthetics with contemporary fashion.

Fashion critics have commended Njanike for her respectful yet bold approach to cultural fashion as the collection bridges traditional and modern fashion trends, making it a standout in the industry.

“Njanike’s collection is a powerful showcase of her ability to honour Zimbabwean culture while creating fashionable, contemporary garments,” said Kudzai “The Fashionista” Nyakabawo.