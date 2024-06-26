Source: No bail yet for CCC 78 –Newsday Zimbabwe

The opposition activists are being represented by Agency Gumbo, Lazurus Mbereko, Jeremiah Bamu and Webster Jiti.

SEVENTY-EIGHT Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists face more time in prison cells for allegedly holding an unsanctioned gathering after Harare provincial magistrate Ruth Moyo postponed bail ruling to tomorrow.

After ordering the State to file its submissions on Friday last week, the State filed its submissions on Monday midday with the defence submitting its response yesterday.

Moyo said she needed more time to go through the submissions made by the State and defence counsel.

They are facing a charge of participating in an illegal gathering with intent to promote public violence and disorderly conduct at a meeting held at party official Jameson Zvidzai Timba’s residence in Avondale on June 16.

Reports suggest they were beaten and later arrested.