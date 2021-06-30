No Compensation For Unvaccinated Civil Servants

Speaking at a post-cabinet press briefing in Harare Tuesday evening, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said those who would not be vaccinated against the virus will not get insurance payouts. She said:

Noting that the frontline staff were given the opportunity to vaccinate ahead of others, the nation is advised that a considerable number of frontline workers (20 per cent) have still not presented themselves for vaccination.

Given the risk this poses not only to other workers but also to patients, Cabinet has set 14 July 2021 as the deadline for the vaccination of the frontline workers.

After this date, those who would not have been vaccinated will not receive Covid-19 insurance payouts.

For the avoidance of doubt, those vaccinated staff members who test positive will, however, still be eligible for the Covid-19 insurance payout.