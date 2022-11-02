Source: No internet at Harare municipality offices –Newsday Zimbabwe

Jacob Mafume

HARARE mayor Jacob Mafume yesterday grilled the council’s Information Communication and Technology department (ICT) after it emerged that the municipality has gone for weeks without internet services.

Mafume fired a salvo at City of Harare ICT manager Sam Madzokere saying lack of internet services has affected billing systems and revenue collection.

“We don’t have internet connectivity at Harare City Council. It’s almost three weeks now without internet,” he said

“I don’t know what the problem is but people are failing to pay their bills as a result. I think we have lost almost 25 percent of potential revenue because of this. We are not happy at all; please solve this internet problem.”

In response, Madzokere said: “We are configuring the internet. We are working on several issues but we promise that by Friday, there will be internet.”