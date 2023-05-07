Source: ‘No to arbitrary school fees hikes’ | The Sunday Mail

Sunday Mail Reporter

SCHOOLS should not unilaterally hike tuition fees without applying and getting approval from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, in line with regulations introduced by Government last year.

In terms of Circular Number 5 of 2022, all Government boarding schools, private early childhood development (ECD) centres, non-governmental schools and independent colleges are required to apply for a review of levies and tuition fees before effecting changes.

Applications for Government day schools are directed through provincial education directors.

Schools open for the second term tomorrow. Ministry of Primary and Education director of communications and advocacy Mr Taungana Ndoro told The Sunday Mail that schools were also prohibited from demanding payment of fees in foreign currency, as parents have the option of paying in the local currency.

The authorities, Mr Ndoro added, have also put in place measures to protect learners’ health in schools.

“Covid-19 has taught us well to deal with any health issues, and even with the rising cases of cholera, our schools will remain safe environments as we work closely with the Ministry of Health and Child Care,” said Mr Ndoro.

“The ministry structures will be on high alert to monitor the resumption of lessons, as well as to ensure that pupils are protected, especially around health issues.”

He said all teachers were expected to report for duty.

“Teacher and pupil attendance is expected to remain optimal throughout the term despite calls by some hostile teachers’ unions to disrupt the reopening of schools due to complaints about conditions of service.”

This term will also witness the resumption of public mid-year examinations, with registration scheduled for May 8 to 12.

June exams had been put on hold for the past two years as part of measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 in schools.

“The June ZIMSEC examinations are scheduled to start around mid-May 2023 and preparations are underway to ensure optimal security.

“The mop-up for examination registration is scheduled to take place from May 8 to 12 and no penalties will be due for registering during this period.”

However, first-time candidates, Mr Ndoro added, will not be able to sit the exams since they are yet to complete their continuous assessment learning activities (CALA).

“Most of the pupils who will be sitting the examinations will be resitting, while first-time candidates will not be eligible because they have not completed their CALA.”

National Association of Secondary Heads president Mr Arthur Maphosa said: “We had a long holiday from the usual one and we are hoping learners and our teachers have rested.

“With all systems in place, we are sure we are ready for the second term and the June examinations.”