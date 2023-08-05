Source: Nomination Challenges : Two Cases on Failure to Pay Nomination Fees

When nomination courts sat last month to receive nomination papers from candidates in the forthcoming general election, several aspirant candidates had difficulty paying their nomination fees of US$20 000 in the case of presidential candidates and US$1 000 in the case of parliamentary candidates. In some cases the difficulty arose because of delays in the electronic payment system, so the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) published a notice extending the deadline for nominations; it read as follows: