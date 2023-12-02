Nomination Court to sit on 18 December

Story by Wadzanai Mhombera

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has proclaimed the 18th of December as the date for the Nomination Court to fill vacancies created by the recall of an additional six Citizens Coalition for Change legislators from Parliament.

The by-elections will be held on the 3rd of February next year.

The proclamation comes after six Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators were recalled from Parliament by their interim Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu on the grounds that they had ceased to be members of the opposition outfit.

The six constituencies that will hold by-elections are Pelandaba, Goromonzi South, Seke, Chegutu West, Zvimba East and Mkoba North.

The Nomination Court will sit at Tradegold Building in Bulawayo, Marondera Magistrates Court, Chinhoyi Magistrates Court and Gweru Magistrates Court.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway for the holding of nine other by-elections on the 9th of December after similar recalls by Mr Tshabangu.