Notorious robbers nabbed in Beitbridge

MEMORANDUM
TO : DCIO MAT SOUTH
FROM: CRIME BEITBRIDGE
INFOR: DISPOL BEITBRIDGE
MEMO: /20 DATED 24/08/20
SUBJECT: ARREST OF WANTED ARMED ROBBERS
This memorandum serves to put on record the arrest of MUSA TAJ ABUDUL,LIBERTY MUPAMHANGA,PRINCE MAKODZA,GODFREY MUPAMHANGA,TINASHE MANGOMA,TINASHE MUNETSI,INNOCENT JAIROS AND CHARLES LUNDU for contravening section 126 of the Criminal Law(Codification and Reform)Act Chapter 9:23 ARMED ROBBERY.
COMPLAINANT : Alex Mashwede NR: 24-038395 P 12
Age : 70 years
Res : Mashwede Towers Acadia Harare
Bus : Mashwede Towers Acadia Harare
ACCUSED (1) : MUSA TAJ ABDUL alias Salim Rahman
N.R Unknown
AGE : 46 YEARS
RES : 23 Down Street, Balan Green, Bulawayo
Bus : Not Employed
ACCUSED (2) : LIBERTY MUPAMHANGA
NR: 63-2606983 K 80
Age : 29 Years
RES: : 6020 Orange Place Road,Glenorah B Harare
BUS: : Not Employed
ACCUSED (3) : PRINCE MAKODZA
N.R 63-1387809 W 63
AGE : 31 YEARS
RES : 489 Makomo Ext,Epworth,Harare
Bus : Not Employed
ACCUSED(4) : GODFREY MUPAMHANGA
N.R 80-077529 R 80
AGE : 27 YEARS
RES : 1576 Lusaka Highfield, Harare
Bus : Not Employed
ACCUSED (5) : CHARLES LUNDU N.R 63-853915 D 63
AGE : 47 YEARS
RES : 6534 Glenwood, Epworth, Harare
Bus : Not Employed
ACCUSED (6) : RUDOLF KANHANGA ALIAS TAPIWA
MUNATSI alias TAPS FORMER POLICE
CONSTABLE FORCE NO. 077730N
N.R 71-136439 N 71
AGE : 29 YEARS
RES : Chishawasha Flats, Mbare
Bus : Not Employed
ACCUSED (7) : INNOCENT JAIROS N.R 63-1356951E 63
AGE : 32 YEARS
RES : 571 Makomo Ext Epworth, Harare
Bus : Not Employed
ACCUSED (8) : TAPIWA MANGOMA alias TAPA
N.R 63-2414617 R 18
AGE : 27 YEARS
RES : 1184 Mashakada, Dulibadzimu, Beitbridge
Bus : ZRP Beitbridge Urban
CIRCUMSTANCES:
On 24 August 2020 information was received to the effect that armed robbers who are wanted at CID Homicide , Harare for outstanding Armed robbery cases around Zimbabwe were spotted at Mashavire Shopping Centre Beitbridge.
INVESTIGATIONS
Acting upon the information a team of detectives, support unit and canine details teamed up and made follow ups on the information. While on follow ups, further information was obtained to the effect that the accused persons were using a Silver BMW motor vehicle registration number AEW 0428. The team went to Mashavire business centre to check for the accused persons but they had left . The team of police officers moved around Beitbridge looking for the accused persons’ motor vehicle .The team spotted the accused’s motor vehicle parked at Mashakada Business centre outside Croc butchery with nobody in the vehicle. The team waited at a distance observing the vehicle. After about half an hour a male adult with dread locks whom we later knew as Carlington Marasha (also on the police wanted persons list) approached the parked motor vehicle, entered into it. He drove it towards Mashavire Area Beitbridge. The team of police officers drove following the motor vehicle until it parked at house number 1184 Dulibadzimu, Beitbridge. The driver then went into the house where police officers followed and pounced on the accused persons who were inside accused number 8’s room.
Upon approaching the house the accused persons ran in different directions scaling over the durawall and ran away in different directions prompting Police officers to fire warning shots and cast police dogs to pursue the accused persons. The team of police officers managed to arrest the accused persons .Searches were made and police officers recovered a Noringo Pistol silver in colour with an obliterated serial number and a magazine of 11 live rounds, 19 x 12 bore gauge live rounds on a webbing belt (bandoleer) placed in a black satchel stashed in a washing basket and accused number 8 tried to distract the police officers saying the washen basket had his dirty clothes. A pair of number plates AEX 1577 was recovered under the bed. The motor vehicle was also searched and the team of police officers recovered a black face mask (balaclava) stashed in the vehicle boot.
Further interviews revealed that accused 6 is a former police officer who was stationed at Masvingo central Police Protection Unit and was dismissed from the organisation in 2016.
However during the skirmishes Number 068763R Detective Sergeant Milanzi was accidentally tackled by Police Dog ” Dust “whilst wrestling with one of the accused persons and he sustained some deep lacerations on both arms. He was taken to Beitbridge Camp clinic where he was treated and discharged, his condition is stable. Accused persons also suffered the following injuries from the Police dogs:- Musa Taj Abdul lacerations on the right arm and right thigh, Liberty Mupamhanga, lacerations on the left thigh ,left calf and left foot, Godfrey Mupamhanga lacerations on the left arm, Prince Makodza lacerations on the right triceps and right calf, Charles Lundu lacerations on the left hand and left thigh, Tapiwa Munatsi lacerations on the left thigh and Innocent Jairos lacerations on the left leg.
The accused persons were taken to Beitbridge District hospital for treatment and their condition is stable.
The accused persons were interviewed revealed that accused number 8 is a serving member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police stationed at ZRP Beitbridge Urban Police station, Force number 086494P. He is the one who had organized the team so that they would rob their intended target at house number 2008 Dulibadzimu Beitbridge. Accused 8 made indications to the police officers at the mentioned targeted house.
Accused 1 to 8 are wanted in connection with the following cases; (1) Mashwede Armed Robbery (2) Makoni Shopping Centre Armed Robbery (3) Blue circle Armed Robbery (4) Glen Norah B safe Armed Robbery (5) Marlborough Shoot out Murder and many other armed robber cases around Zimbabwe.
The recovered motor vehicle was searched in the data base and it is registered in the name of Westend Food world of 122 Mbuya Nehanda Street , Harare. It is not reported stolen. The recovered number plates were also checked in the data base and are registered in the name of Anesu Kudakwashe Kubara NR 63-564785 T 83 of 24 Muson Avenue Cotsworld Hills , Mabelreign Harare and its of a Mazda RX8 .It is also not reported stolen. CID Homicide Harare has been advised to come and escort the accused persons to Harare.
OUTSTANDING
To take the recovered firearms and ammunition for examination at Ballistics to match outstanding cases.
To arrest outstanding accused persons.
To recover the shotgun .
To escort the accused persons Harare to appear in court
Your office will be appraised of any new developments.
CID Homicide Harare DR: /20 and others refer
