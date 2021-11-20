Source: NSSA to construct modern mall at Museum | The Herald

Blessings Chidakwa Municipal Reporter

The National Social Security Authority (NSSA) has allocated funds for construction of a modern shopping mall at the Museum of African Liberation, with reputable firms including TM Pick and Pay enlisting to be part of the mall.

Starting next week, the museum site will be called the Liberation City as it now accommodates a host of facilities including a five star hotel, an amusement park, recreational park, animal park and a shopping mall.

Speaking during a tour of the museum yesterday, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima said the negotiations for funding the project have started.

“There is going to be a Memorandum of understanding that is going to be signed soon and resources are going to be allocated. In fact, some resources have been set aside for the mall.

“This is going to be a mall which as the Minister responsible for NSSA I will push for modernity.

“We lack modern malls in Zimbabwe. If we talk about modernity maybe, we are talking of a village walk. We want to start seeing modern malls,” he said.

Minister Mavima said they were happy that already Instak has negotiated with anchor tenants who have enlisted to be part of the mall.

“It is something that NSSA is going to be interested in, since once we have anchor tenants, then the investment itself becomes viable.

“We are also happy about the location. This is an area to all purposes under-served in terms of retail space. We have seen isolated developments. We want something comprehensive. A one stop shop,” he said.

Minister Mavima was also shown some artefacts including a gun and uniform that was worn on the day of death of Zimbabwe’s legendary guerrilla war hero, General Josiah Magama Tongogara.

Institute of African Knowledge chief executive Ambassador Kwame Muzawazi said starting next Monday the museum will be called the Liberation City which consists of the Museum of African Liberation, five star hotel, an amusement park, recreational park, animal park and a shopping mall.

“These facilities also existing next to the Zimbabwe Defence Forces exhibition park. It’s a city on its own with everything, it’s a one stop shop.

“The civil works are ongoing, drainage, water, drilling of boreholes, access roads. Next week we are starting to build the platform of the Museum, which comes first before the foundation is laid, starting on Monday,” he said.

Ambassador Muzawazi said they were also relocating the operators occupying the museum premises.

“They will continue to work like what they are doing now. We have created them a new space and signed agreements of understanding.

“Some are actually doing sculptor works at the site. All affected people are also our business partners so no one is going to be ejected,” he said.