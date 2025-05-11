Source: Ntabazinduna man charged for sex with minor – The Southern Eye

A man from Ntabazinduna in Matabeleland North has appeared in court for bedding his minor girlfriend.

The accused Nqobani Moyo (18) from Nyazi Line appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Beverley Madzikatira to answer charges of having sexual intercourse with a minor.

Moyo pleaded guilty to the offence and was remanded in custody to allow the state to confirm the girl’s correct age as she has no birth certificate.

“I admit to the charge leveled against me and we also have been staying together at my place,” he submitted.

The court was told that sometime in November 2023, the complainant started staying with the accused person until she fell pregnant.

She gave birth to a premature baby.

The baby died in June last year and they continued staying together.

The girl’s guardian made a police report leading to the arrest of the accused person.