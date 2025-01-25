Source: Nurses council enforces new levy –Newsday Zimbabwe

HARARE, Jan 24 (NewsDayLive) – The Nurses Council of Zimbabwe (NCZ) has enforced a new requirement which compels its members to obtain a tax clearance certificate to renew their membership or register with the council.

This follows a directive issued by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) last December under Public Notice 92 of 2024.

‘‘In line with the requirements of Public Notice 92 of 2024, issued on the 5th of December 2024 by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA), Nurses Council of Zimbabwe wishes to advise all nurses to produce a valid tax clearance as part of the registration and renewal requirements’’ NCZ wrote in a statement released Tuesday.

According to the notice, all health institutions must provide a list of their Zimra-registered staff to the NCZ as part of the annual renewal process.