Nyamapanda Road accident claims 2

Nyamapanda Road accident claims 2

Mashonaland East Bureau
Two people died while several others were injured along the Harare-Nyamapanda Highway today when a Toyota Wish travelling from Harare allegedly burst its front tyre, veered off the road and rolled over before it landed on its side.

The accident occurred about two kilometres from Bhora Business Centre in Murewa.

Although the police could not verify and comment on the fatal accident, eyewitnesses who spoke to The Herald said the driver of the Toyota Wish wanted to overtake a haulage truck.

In that instant, the vehicle’s tyre burst and the driver lost control, resulting in the vehicle veering off the road.

