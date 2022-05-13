Source: Nyanga community radio goes live – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY METHEMBE SIBANDA

NYANGANI FM in Nyanga will become the country’s second community radio station to go on air today, Deputy Information minister Kindness Paradza said yesterday.

“Nyangani is already on air but we are going to officially launch it tomorrow (today). We are happy as a government that communities continue to be empowered,” Paradza said during a media reform meeting organised by the Zimbabwe Association of Community Radio Stations (Zacras),

A total of 14 community radios have been licensed so far by the government with Avuxeni FM in Chiredzi being the only one currently broadcasting

Paradza said plans were afoot to officially launch Chimanimani FM in a fortnight.

“We thank UNESCO who have assisted us in the purchasing of equipment to set up some of these stations,” he said.

Speaking during the same meeting, ZACRAS National coordinator Sandra Mazunga called on the government to stop meddling with the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ).

“Government must fully respect the editorial and programming independence of community radio stations. Also it should make the BAZ more autonomous and strengthen it to function without political interference,” Mazunga said.