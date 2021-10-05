Source: Nyatsime regularisation commences | The Herald

Minister Moyo

Blessings Chidakwa Municipal Reporter

The regularisation of Nyatsime stands has commenced following the seconding of three councillors from Chitungwiza Municipality and three others from Manyame Rural District including a technical team to administer urban development in the area.

Through Statutory Instrument 211 of 2021, Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo directed the selection of a six-member joint committee from the two local authorities to run the Nyatsime area and direct its development.

In a joint statement, Chitungwiza Municipality Mayor Lovemore Maiko and Manyame Rural District Council chairman Alderman Naison Mudzara announced the six-member committee led by Chitungwiza Cllr Mary Pangiti and her vice from Manyame RDC Cllr Honey Mufakwadziya.

Committee members include Messrs Tonderai Chiwanza, Richard Chamutsa and Manyere Ian and Ronald Muvirimi from Chitungwiza and Manyame councils respectively. They will be supported by a technical team headed by Manyame RDC chief executive Dr Farirai Guta.

“The joint management committee was established following observed coordination challenges in terms of urban development in the six farms particularly in Longlands and Braemer popularly known as Nyatsime Housing Scheme.

“It shall therefore, be expected to address all the challenges that have been bedevilling the scheme since its establishment,” reads the joint statement.