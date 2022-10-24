Nzenza speaks on Zisco

Sekai Nzenza

Industry and Commerce minister Sekai Nzenza has broken silence on reports that she branded the current ZiscoSteel board as a failure in its quest to secure investment for the parastatal for the past six years.

This follows reports that Nzenza expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of the ZiscoSteel board of directors.

The company was eventually taken over by one of the country’s biggest gold producers, Kuvimba Mining House this year.

Speaking to NewsDay, Nzenza described the report as lacking accuracy, adding that the ministry was focusing on bringing technology.

“The board will continue to fulfil its mandate by overseeing the achievement of the key performance indicators proposed in the management contract, to ensure the success of the resuscitation programme,” Nzenza said.

Zisco chairperson Martin Manuhwa weighed in saying the minister could not contradict herself because she was aware of the developments at the mine.

“Interesting. When did she say that? The ZiscoSteel board is like any other board. In fact, ZiscoSteel is under care and maintenance until the investor moves in. The search has been done and we identified a management contractor.

According to Manuhwa, the board is now in the mobilisation period where both parties have to meet certain condition precedents to kickstarting the venture.

