‘O’ Level Maths, English exams leak 

TWO other Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council (Zimsec) Ordinary Level examination papers, English Paper 2 and Mathematics Paper 2 have leaked.

They leaked on Wednesday in Bikita, Masvingo province, two days after the Zimsec Mathematics Paper 1 had leaked at a school in Mashonaland West province.

Zimsec spokesperson Nick Dlamini confirmed the latest leak.

“We have seen a police report to that effect. We are making investigations to ascertain where the problem is and how far this has spread. Once the investigations are done, then we will divulge more information,” Dlamini told NewsDay.

Police in Bikita also confirmed the leak which occurred at Bikita Fashu High School.

“ZRP Bikita attended the scene and investigations revealed that the student received a soft copy of the paper and its answers on that day at around 0538hrs from a Pamushana High School day scholar,” police said.

Police said further investigations also revealed that the Bikita Fashu High School student had also received a soft copy of a suspected Mathematics Paper 2 which was supposed to be written yesterday.

According to police, the leak could be traced to Zimsec offices in Harare.

“Action should be taken on Zimsec head offices where the soft copies originate,” police said

Several parents have raised concern over the security of examination material at Zimsec, but Dlamini said their security system was foolproof.