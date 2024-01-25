Source: Observations of a French tourist who visited Zimbabwe recently
It is 6:00 A. M. in the morning and it is drizzling and these guys are on the road to make sure Zimbabweans travel safely. Once in while you see them stopping a minibus driver and check whether he has all the documents and the prescribed qualifications.
But I have also noted something about these fellows. Their concern and love for others is simply unparalleled because they don’t just check driver documents and the vehicle condition but sometimes they call the driver aside to find out whether he is doing well. They also make sure they have shaken hands with the conductor.
You see such concern and love for the citizens you are serving!_How many government workers bother to find out how their clients are doing or even shake their hands.
_The traffic police department in Zimbabwe is a classic case study on service delivery to the public._Well done our Police service keep the ‘good work’ you are doing
Delphine Sabonis (French tourist)
COMMENTS