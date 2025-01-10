OK Zimbabwe dispels insolvency rumors, reassures stakeholders

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

OK Zimbabwe Limited has reassured stakeholders that the company remains operational and committed to serving its customers.

This follows widespread speculation on social media regarding its financial viability. In a statement, Mrs Margaret Munyuru, the group company secretary, said they would like to assure all stakeholders, including customers, shareholders, employees, and partners, that their stores were open for trading.

Mrs Munyuru acknowledged that the company experienced “intermittent product supply challenges during the festive period” but said that OK Zimbabwe is continuing to contribute to the country’s economic growth.

She attributed the challenges to a volatile operating environment affecting much of the formal retail sector and said efforts were being made to resolve the situation.

“We are actively engaged with our suppliers, and key stakeholders, including industry associations and regulators, to restore supplies to normal levels whilst working on solutions that stabilize the trading environment,” she said.

The company expressed gratitude to its suppliers, bankers, and other stakeholders for their support during these trying times.

It reiterated its commitment to transparency and open communication, assuring stakeholders that any official updates would be shared responsibly through proper channels.

OK Zimbabwe also reaffirmed its corporate mission to bring smiles to all its stakeholders.

“Our pledge is to continue to make happiness tangible by planting smiles on our employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and the communities we operate in,” Mrs Munyuru said.

Despite recent challenges, the company remains optimistic about its future and is confident in its ability to navigate the current economic landscape.

She encouraged stakeholders to dismiss speculative reports and trust in the company’s resilience and dedication to excellence.