Old Mutual extends support to Tag Rugby Trust 

OLD Mutual has expressed its ongoing commitment to supporting Tag Rugby Trust, a charitable organisation dedicated to building futures through sport.

Old Mutual has over the years played a significant role in empowering children and promoting positive development through rugby.

With Old Mutual’s support, the trust has reached thousands of young individuals as well as imparted valuable life skills, creating opportunities for young athletes to thrive.

“Old Mutual has been a proud sponsor of Tag Rugby Trust since 2011,” said Lillian Mbayiwa, Old Mutual Zimbabwe’s Group Marketing, Public Affairs and Sustainability Executive.

“Through our yearly grants, we contribute to running leagues throughout the year, nurturing the development of young athletes.”

Over the years, Tag Rugby Trust has focused on inclusivity and expanding its impact.

In 2016 and 2017, the organisation made efforts to include children and volunteers from outside the main high-density areas.

In 2018, they extended their reach to children with learning difficulties through the I Am Able Through Rugby program, and vulnerable girls aged 12 to 18 through the Female Inspiration Through Rugby program.eir mission of youth empowerment.

“As a company deeply rooted in the community, we recognize the significance of empowering young individuals and fostering their holistic growth,” she said.

“By sponsoring Tag Rugby Trust and investing in the development of young athletes, Old Mutual Zimbabwe exemplifies their dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of the youth and promoting a brighter future for all.”

Old Mutual’s sponsorship extends beyond supporting the leagues.

They also play a crucial role in funding Tag Rugby’s food production project.

This initiative brings children from diverse backgrounds together to participate in projects such as broiler rearing and rabbit farming.

The profits generated from these projects benefit the community, while the organization diligently monitors the utilization of funds, ensuring their effective and impactful allocation.

Taddy Whata, Tag Rugby Trust’s Young Leaders Manager, expressed gratitude to Old Mutual for their ongoing support.

He acknowledged the profound impact made possible through their unwavering commitment, stating, “We thank Old Mutual. Their support has enabled us to create a meaningful impact on the lives of young individuals.”