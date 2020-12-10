On international human rights day, recover better and stand up for human rights 

ON International Human Rights Day, Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) calls upon government to take concrete measures that address the human rights situation and curb the continued spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

International Human Rights Day is set aside to commemorate the values

enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. This year’s

theme “Recover Better – Stand Up for Human Rights” places respect and

upholding of human rights at the heart of recovery efforts to end the

spread of COVID-19.

The theme relates to the devastating coronavirus pandemic and focuses

on the need to build back better by ensuring human rights are central

to recovery efforts and presents an opportunity to reaffirm the

importance of human rights in re-building. As the whole world grapples

with COVID-19 pandemic, communities around the world need to show

unprecedented solidarity and compassion to assist each other to pull

through during this challenging moment.

Sadly, in Zimbabwe, state actors have over the past year abused and

exploited enforcement of regulations enacted to curtail human mobility

and interaction thereby providing government with a smokescreen to

escalate a systematic assault on human rights defenders and ordinary

citizens and restricting their fundamental rights and freedoms in a

bid to consolidate executive power.

The African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR) issued

Resolution 443 on the human rights situation in the Republic of

Zimbabwe condemning the deteriorating situation and the authorities

response to the devastating effects of COVID-19 which include

disproportionate use of force by law enforcement agents curtailment of

the rights to freedom of expression and assembly. Resolution 443 also

urges the government to protect and respect the rights of medical

practitioners, journalists and human rights defenders.

The resolution by ACHPR came hard on the heels of another condemnation

by some United Nations human rights experts in June 2020 calling on

the government to immediately end a pattern of disappearances and

torture aimed at suppressing protests and dissent during the

government enforced national lockdown. ZLHR remains concerned at the

continued disrespect of human rights.

While ZLHR welcomes ACHPR’s and UN human rights experts’ call for the

government to address the deteriorating human rights situation in

Zimbabwe, government is yet to fully comply and adhere to these

resolutions and recommendations.

ZLHR urges government to;

• Take all measures to help contain human rights excesses and

implement recommendations made by the ACHPR and the UN human rights

experts;

• Investigate all reported violations and bring perpetrators to

account for their actions and ensure access to justice to all victims;

• Allocate adequate resources to relevant personnel at the frontline

of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic;

ABOVE ALL, TO RECOVER BETTER, LET US STAND UP FOR HUMAN RIGHTS.