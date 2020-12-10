Online chess coaching on the cards an initiative by Wilson and friend

South African chess hub an innovation and creation by a Chartered Accountant Wilson. The website is to cater for chess-related articles as well as tournament reports. The recent new normal is the zoom online chess coaching which will be taking part from the 17th_23rd of December. Fide Instructor Reuben Salimu who is a Zimbabwean based

South African chess hub an innovation and creation by a Chartered Accountant Wilson. The website is to cater for chess-related articles as well as tournament reports. The recent new normal is the zoom online chess coaching which will be taking part from the 17th_23rd of December. Fide Instructor Reuben Salimu who is a Zimbabwean based in Cape Town is doing some tremendous chess coaching. He partnered with Wilson to come up with the chess coaching initiative through the SA Chess hub partnership. They brought about Coaches for different levels for the chess learner’s. This is a step in the right direction.

Wilson had this brilliant idea during the Covid-19 lockdown. “I did not have funds to pay for a website developer so I taught myself during the lockdown and that is how I came up with the project. That became my lockdown project, “asserted Wilson. The writer asked if he had some challenges and he said he did not have challenges and hopes to have the project fully functional.

Among the prominent people on the list are International Master Johannes Mabusela of South Africa, Fide Master Joseph Make of Malawi and FI Salimu. It promises to be a thriller.