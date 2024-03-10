Source: Open Committee Meetings : Monday 11th & Tuesday 12th March
Parliamentary Committees will be meeting from Monday 11th to Thursday 14th March. The complete programme of all these committee meetings, supplied by Parliament, is available on the Veritas website [link], including those meetings that will be held in “Closed Session” and “Open Session”.
This bulletin, however, deals only with the five meetings that will be held in “Open Session”, meaning that they will be open to attendance by members of the public, but as observers only. Members of the public proposing to attend an “Open Session” meeting are informed that IDs will be required to gain entry to the New Parliament Building.
Open Session Meetings
These meetings are listed below. Each of these meetings will be held at the New Parliament Building at Mount Hampden in the Committee Room specified in the list.
Monday 11th March at 10 am
Portfolio Committee: Mines and Mining Development
Oral evidence from the Environmental Management (EMA) on its role in the regulation of mining activities and promotion responsible mining.
Venue: Committee Room 5, First Floor, New Parliament Building.
Monday 11th March at 11 am
Portfolio Committee: ICT, Postal and Courier Services
Oral evidence from the (1) Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services and (2) Postal and Telecommunications Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) on issues of connectivity in Zimbabwe.
Venue: Committee Room 3, First Floor, New Parliament Building.
Tuesday 12th March at 10 am
Portfolio Committee: Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Resettlement
Oral evidence from the from the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) to make clarifications on findings during the Committee’s verification visits to GMB Depots.
Venue: Committee Room 4, First Floor, New Parliament Building.
Thematic Committee: Peace and Security
Oral evidence from the (1) Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Resettlement and (2) Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare on the state of preparedness of Government on recurring droughts.
Venue: Committee Room No. 3, First Floor, New Parliament Building.
Thematic Committee: Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
Oral evidence from the (1) Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training and (2) Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare on drug and substance abuse.
Venue: Committee Room No. 6, Second Floor, New Parliament Building.
Veritas makes every effort to ensure reliable information, but cannot take legal responsibility for information supplied.
