Source: Open Committee Meetings on Thursday 13th February – The Zimbabwean

PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEES SERIES 3/2020

[11th February 2020]

Open Committee Meetings on Thursday 13th February

There will be three committee meetings open to the public on Thursday 13th February.

The meetings will be held in Parliament Building, Harare, on the dates and at the times and venues indicated below.

Members of the public may attend these meetings – but as observers only, not as participants, i.e. they may observe and listen but not speak. If attending, please use the entrance to Parliament on Kwame Nkrumah Ave between 2nd and 3rd Streets. Please note that IDs must be produced.

The details given in this bulletin are based on the latest information from Parliament. But, as there are sometimes last-minute changes to the meetings schedule, persons wishing to attend should avoid disappointment by checking with the committee clerk that the meeting concerned is still on and open to the public. Parliament’s telephone numbers are Harare 2700181 and 2252940/1.

Reminder: Members of the public, including Zimbabweans in the Diaspora, can at any time send written submissions to Parliamentary committees by email addressed to clerk@parlzim.gov.zw or by letter posted to the Clerk of Parliament, P.O. Box 298, Causeway, Harare or delivered at Parliament’s Kwame Nkrumah Avenue entrance in Harare.

Thursday 13th February at 10.00 am

Portfolio Committee: Youth, Sports and Recreation

Oral evidence from the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation on the programmes and projects being implemented by the Ministry on youth empowerment .

Venue: Committee Room No. 2.

Portfolio Committee: Industry and Commerce

Oral evidence from the Minister of Industry and Commerce on the Community Share Ownership Trusts .

Venue: Committee Room No. 1.

Thematic Committee: Indigenisation and Empowerment

Oral evidence from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce on the Community Share Ownership Trusts .

Venue: Committee Room No. 3.

