Source: Operator of impounded bus to appear in court | The Herald

Victor Maphosa

Mashonaland East Bureau

A public transporter whose bus was recently impounded in Marondera for operating illegally in violation of the Covid-19 lockdown regulations, will soon appear in court as investigations have been completed.

Giving an update on the action being taken against the owner of the Sable bus and its crew, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the docket for prosecution of the case was almost ready.

He warned bus operators caught flouting laid down regulations that the law would catch up with them.

“I can confirm that the bus owners will appear in court. Their docket is being prepared. Police also arrested the crew of a Chillies Logistics bus on July 16, 2021 at Old Mutare rank in Mutare. The bus crew was caught loading passengers to South Africa and 45 people were already on board and 10 of them were infants.

“The 35 adult passengers were charged with contravening Covid-19 regulations, which include unnecessary travelling. We are also charging the bus owner and crew,” Ass Comm Nyathi said.

In a related case, seven cross border buses were intercepted recently and their crews arrested in Gweru and Shurugwi for defying Covid-19 regulations which prohibit intercity and cross border travel.

Allegations are that the crews were using fake returnee passes to continue plying cross border trips. These buses were displaying certificates on the front windows and crews purporting to be carrying returnees. Police got a tip off and intercepted the buses at checkpoints mounted between Gweru and Shurugwi. The crews and passengers taken into police custody and were later fined.

Ass Comm Nyathi said bus operators should comply with all Covid-19 lockdown regulations as pronounced by the Government.

“Some of the foreign registered buses will be bringing returning residents deported from neighbouring countries but when they go back to their countries, they ferry passengers and these passengers are engaging in illegal border crossings.

“This is derailing the country’s efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19,” he said.