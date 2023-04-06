Opposition councillors abusing vendors: Zanu PF 

Zanu PF Matabeleland North provincial chairperson Richard Moyo

ZANU PF Matabeleland North provincial chairperson Richard Moyo has accused Bulawayo City Council (BCC) management and councillors of  abusing vendors trying to make an honest living by selling their wares on the streets.

Moyo told Southern Eye that the opposition MDC, and the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) councillors destroyed Bulawayo through mismanagement.

“They are the ones that fail to fix roads for you in the city; they are the very same councillors who are failing to manage the water situation. They are the ones that clamp your cars to raise money for their political parties. You vote for them, but when things go wrong you blame government.

“Government does not run BCC. President Emmerson Mnangagwa has taken over patching of potholes in cities because opposition councillors have failed. They work for themselves yet the President works for the people.”

