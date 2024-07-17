Opposition mayor bowled over by President’s works

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Blessings Chidakwa

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa’s administration is doing wonders as evidenced by massive infrastructural developmental projects and road rehabilitation works that are ongoing in Harare, the city’s Mayor Jacob Mafume, who was elected to council on a CCC ticket, said yesterday.

Mayor Mafume, said unlike in the past where projects stalled for years, President Mnangagwa’s administration was delivering on life changing projects benefiting the people through employment creation and business opportunities.

Speaking after touring the Liberation City, that houses the Museum of African Liberation, Mayor Mafume noted that President Mnangagwa was putting shoulders to the wheel.

“We have noted significant progress. We will have an improved skyline by the time the SADC summit happens. Such investments are always welcome; they improve the aesthetics of the city.

“They improve the quality of life of the city and also it gives us a sense of accomplishment.

“We are quite happy with this set up, its proper investment. It is being done at a rapid pace and it’s clear it’s going to benefit people within this year and in our lifetime,” he said.

Mayor Mafume said Harare was the goose that lays the golden egg for the country as a whole.

“We are very happy with the progress that is happening here (Liberation City) and also that is happening in the roads and other infrastructural development projects.

“We are no longer interested in development that take years and years without coming to fruition.

“So, we are going to keep on coming, to do everything we can as a city to assist this investor and any other investor that is interested in the improvement of the lives of people of Harare. Increased domestic tourism, employment opportunities and business opportunities are welcome.”