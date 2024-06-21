Source: Outcry over TTI clamping cars – The Southern Eye

BULAWAYO residents have expressed concern over Tendy Three Investments (TTI) misinterpreting the law by clamping cars in cases where motorists will be attending to broken down vehicles.

Indications are that TTI does not only clamp cars that are parked illegally but targets vehicles that are being attended to on the streets.

A resident, who spoke to Southern Eye on condition of anonymity on a Bulawayo WhatsApp chat group said TTI was clamping cars even for having their bonnets opened.

“Did you know your car can be clamped for opening a bonnet in town? I opened my bonnet to check a fuse, before I could do anything a TTI pick up screeched by my side and one of the guys jumped holding a clamping lock while another one was taking pictures of the open bonnet,” the resident said.

Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association chairperson Stephen Nkomo said they had received several complaints from residents, adding that they were investigating the issue.

“We have received information from residents and we are still looking for tangible proof that TTI is doing this”, said Nkomo. After we have investigated and obtained proper and tangible proof, we will then take action,” he said.

Chairperson of Bulawayo United Residents Association Winos Dube said the issue needed to be addressed.

“In such instances where people have been clamped for just opening the bonnet, when perhaps their cars are having a challenge and they want to check it. We need to address this as stakeholders and talk to the company that runs this parking system,” Dube said.

TTI spokesperson Caroline Nleya requested questions in writing but had not responded by the time of going to print.