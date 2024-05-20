Outstanding Red Cross volunteers honoured 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news

Deputy Minister of Defence and Security Rtd Brig Gen Levy Mayihlome hands over a prize to ourstanding female volunteer Sitamire Fortunate Chiwamba while Mr Edison Mlambo and Mr John Roch look on

Herald Reporter

Five outstanding Zimbabwe Red Cross Society volunteers and a group of volunteers were on Saturday honoured for their outstanding work.

The awards were given out during a belated World Red Cross and Red Crescent Society Day commemoration in Gweru.

Raymond Chasawuka from Beitbridge, Matebeleland South, scooped the outstanding adult male prize; while Sitamire Fortunate Chiwamba from Harare, Mashonaland Central, won the outstanding adult female prize.

The runner up was Khulekani Moyo from Gweru, Midlands.

In the youth category, the first prize went to Carlos Kambuto Alifasi from Mutare, Manicland, while the runner up was Panashe Mabhena from Gweru, Midlands.

The Mapanza Volunteers Group from Chiredzi, Masvingo, won the group award for their outstanding work during a cholera outbreak in Mapanza, Chiredzi.

The national president of the ZRCS, Mr Edison Mlambo underscored the importance of the work done by volunteers who risk their lives to save humanity in times of disaster.

“Every year, Zimbabwe joins the rest of the world in marking World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day. This is an important day on our calendar as we reflect on the work that we do in response to the many challenges that disadvantaged communities around the world endure.

“We are happy that we can meet physically and celebrate this important day in the Red Cross family. World Red Cross Day is observed every year on 8 May. The occasion is marked to celebrate the principles, history, values, and impact of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

“On this day, the Movement pays tribute to members and volunteers who contribute to humanitarian work, celebrating the spirit of humanitarianism and recognizing the individuals who make a difference in their communities,” said Mr Mlambo.

The theme for World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day 2024 is ‘Keeping Humanity Alive’.

Mr Mlambo paid tribute to Red Cross and Red Crescent volunteers for the tremendous work they put in communities during times of epidemics and disasters.

“Our volunteers and workers are often the first ones to step up and support those around them, upholding humanity in the face of adversity as they navigate some of the most challenging and remote environments to reach those who need it most.

“We pride ourselves in always being the first in and never out when an emergency happens due to our community presence. We have seen how our teams were the first to respond to the cholera outbreak in Chiredzi, Marange, Buhera, Hopley in Harare, and across the rest of the country.

Our timely response in complementing Government’s efforts saved lives. We also saw the swift response of our first responders to the Red Wing Mine incident in Manicaland,” he said.

The Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Owen Mudha Ncube applauded the ZRCS for the indelible mark they made during the measles outbreak in Gokwe.

“The main social assistance being made by the ZRCS through the harmonized cash for food and cash payments to households and food relief programmes resonate well with President Mnangagwa’s mantra of leaving no one behind. Mining personnel in Midlands have received training in basic mining and first aid. Over 500 teachers have also been first aid training in the province,” said Minister Ncube.