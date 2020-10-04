Over 1,900 people crossed SA border illegally from Zimbabwe in September 

Issues of border security have resurfaced as the country reopens its borders including at least 18 land ports.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) on Friday said it had arrested over 1,900 people crossing into South Africa’s border from Zimbabwe in September alone.

While some neighbouring countries had not relaxed their travel restrictions aimed at the coronavirus pandemic, many took advantage of the ports of entry after six-months of closure.

Hundreds of Zimbabweans were arrested on Thursday as they tried to smuggle groceries between the two countries at the damaged Beitbridge border fence.

SANDF spokesperson Jaco Theunissen said: “Almost on a daily basis people cross the border illegally from Zimbabwe into South Africa. For example, for the month of September, we apprehended 1,944. That just gives an indication of how many people cross on a daily basis into our country.”