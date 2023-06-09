Source: Pabloz bouncers freed -Newsday Zimbabwe

TWO Harare bouncers who allegedly attacked patrons at Pabloz Bar on Christmas Eve were yesterday removed from remand by magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa after the State failed to complete its investigations within the stipulated timeframe.

The magistrate set Blessing Kumunda (36) and Gideon Sanyangore (32) free arguing that it had taken too long for the State to complete its investigations.

She advised the State to proceed by way of summons before refusing to remand the pair any further.

Kumunda and Sanyangore were facing an attempted murder charge.

It is the State’s case that on December 24, the two bouncers were drinking beer at Pabloz Nite Club in Borrowdale when they were approached by Wilson Kaminyu and Munyaradzi Runganga, who are private security guards at the joint.

Kumunda and Sanyangore were ordered to leave the joint since it was closing for the day.

The two bouncers allegedly refused to leave and a scuffle ensued.

The court heard the bouncers assaulted the two guards with fists.

It was the State’s case that at that time, Kumunda pulled a knife in bid to stab Runganga in the stomach, but missed.

Kumunda allegedly charged towards Kaminyu and tried to stab him in the stomach, but he blocked the knife with his left hand.

Kaminyu sustained deep cuts on his four fingers.

The court heard that the incident was captured on CCTV.