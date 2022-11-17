Source: Packed schedule for President in Mat South | The Herald

President Mnangagwa

Bulawayo Bureau

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday implored Zanu PF supporters to secure the party’s victory in the 2023 harmonised elections by registering to vote, as well as mobilising support for the ruling party.

The country is expected to hold harmonised elections next year and the revolutionary party is targeting five million votes. Zanu PF National People’s Congress last month endorsed President Mnangagwa as the ruling party’s President and First Secretary for the next five years.

He was also confirmed as the ruling party’s sole Presidential candidate in the coming polls.

The President was speaking while addressing multitudes of Zanu PF supporters gathered at Joshua Mqabuko International Airport in Bulawayo to welcome him.

President Mnangagwa landed shortly before 7pm to a rousing welcome from party supporters who chanted revolutionary songs.

The President will today commission Blanket Mine Central Shaft at the Caledonia Mining Corporation in Gwanda, Matabeleland South.

Thereafter, he will commission several Public Service Commission (PSC) buses which are expected to contribute to easing transport challenges faced by civil servants.

President Mnangagwa said the ruling party was guaranteed to rule the country as long as party supporters cast their votes.

“How many people do we have who registered to vote? May those who registered to vote lift your hands. If we want Zanu PF to remain in power we should register to vote,” said President Mnangagwa to a thunderous applause.

“We are going to have elections next year. Each one of you has a duty, the duty is on yourselves to register in order to be able to vote.”

President Mnangagwa said each Zanu PF member was expected to mobilise new members to the party to secure its rule.

He urged Zanu PF supporters to adhere to the party’s ideology. The ruling party launched a school of ideology meant to equip party members with party virtues and norms.

The Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology is aimed at raising political and ideological consciousness while fostering unity within its structures and membership.

“Your chairman Cde (Jabulani) Sibanda tells you that each one of you must bring at least five new voters. So, we must listen to what he teaches you because he teaches you the party’s doctrine,” said President Mnangagwa.

“There is no other party in this country which fought for this country except for Zapu and Zanu. So, all of us, each and every Zimbabwean should keep the legacy of Zimbabwe.”

President Mnangagwa said while opposition parties will be busy wailing, Zanu PF is confidently ruling the country.

“We preserve the country’s heritage and legacy by voting Zanu PF. Kumele iZanu PF ibuse ize ibuse, labana abanye bekhala, bakhale baze bakhale thina sibusa (This will ensure Zanu PF continues to rule while the opposition continues moaning while we rule,” he said.

The President gave the supporters a snippet of his programme today, stating that he will be commissioning projects at Caledonia Mining Corporation as well as new PSC buses.

President Mnangagwa said Bulawayo province was expected to receive some of the new buses. Blanket Mine this week launched 12 megawatts solar power project which sustains its operations in line with the country’s shift towards investments in clean energy sources in keeping with global climate-change adaptation and mitigation commitments.