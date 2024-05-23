Pair in the dock for murder 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Mike Makwasha (left) and David Moyo of St Mary’s arrive at the Chitungwiza Magistrates Court yesterday to face murder charges

Yeukai Karengezeka

Court Correspondent

TWO men from St Mary’s, Chitungwiza, yesterday appeared in court for allegedly assaulting a man after a misunderstanding, leading to his death two days later.

Mike Makwasha (23) and David Moyo (20), who are charged with murder, were asked not to plead when they appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Mrs Winfilder Tiatara.

They were remanded in custody to June 4 pending indictment.

Prosecutor, Mr Malvern Mwendera, alleged that on May 18 at around 10pm, the now deceased was walking along Ingwe Drive, St Mary’s, in the company of Dennis Panashe Bopoto.

The two met Makwasha and Moyo, who were in the company of other men yet to be identified.

The accused persons and their colleagues confronted the now deceased and Bopoto, accusing them of having assaulted one Thomas Simon for theft.

As the confrontation became tense, Bopoto ran away, leaving the now deceased with the two.

They assaulted the now deceased with unknown weapons all over the body.

The victim went home and told his landlord, Tichaona Munda, that he had been assaulted by the accused persons.

He got into his room, where he stayed alone, and was complaining of a painful stomach and later the whole body.

The court heard that on May 20, the now deceased’s condition deteriorated and he eventually died in his room.

A post-mortem is yet to be conducted.