Source: Pair nabbed over minister’s assault, drug possession –Newsday Zimbabwe

POLICE in Harare have arrested two men for allegedly assaulting Tourism and Hospitality deputy minister Tongai Mafidi Mnangagwa following a parking brawl in the Avenues area on January 30 this year.

The accused, Antony Mwedziwendira (30) and Jaspa Cephas Kuziva (25), are also being accused of illegal dealing in dangerous drugs. They are set to appear in court soon.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the alleged drugs which comprised of 93 rods of skunk dagga, 179 sachets of dagga, 13x100mls Bronchleer, 30n Pentra Sildenafil pills, 28 Cobra Sidenafuil tables, and various types of sex enhancers.

The arrests came at a time when police have intensified their fight against drug peddlers and users.